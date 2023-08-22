|
22.08.2023 11:05:00
2 Under-the-Radar Gaming Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
During the 2008 financial crisis, experts began to believe the video games industry was recession-proof as gamers remained eager to spend on consoles. The market has changed considerably since then, with new avenues for companies to boost revenue, such as mobile games and microtransactions. As a result, it remains an attractive market for investment. The games industry was tested again by last year's economic downturn. The PC side of the market suffered steep declines in consumer spending. However, interest in consoles remained strong, as Sony shipped 19 million PlayStation 5s in fiscal 2022, beating a forecast of 18 million.Today it might not be a bad idea to strengthen your portfolio by adding a gaming stock. Shares in some of the biggest companies in the market, such as Sony and Microsoft, might make attractive options. However, some of the sector's lesser-known players could offer larger gains over the long term, as they have more room for growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!