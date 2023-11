2 Under-the-Radar Gaming Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Gamers are projected to spend $250 billion on video game products in 2023, with that figure forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 10% through 2027 (per Statista). The industry hit some roadblocks over the last year as macroeconomic headwinds led to reductions in consumer spending. However, video games remain a lucrative market over the long term, thanks to consistent demand for new content and upgraded hardware.A recent market slump could make now an excellent time to invest in this ever-expanding industry, with stocks likely to soar once economic challenges subside. While video game giants like Sony and Microsoft might seem like obvious investment choices, some lesser-known game companies could offer bigger gains as their gaming divisions develop.Here are two under-the-radar gaming stocks you can buy and hold for the next decade.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel