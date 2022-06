2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. It's also working on some larger-scale projects to expand into LNG exports and petrochemicals. These expansion projects should give Energy Transfer the fuel to continue growing its 6.9%-yielding distribution in the coming years.However, with all those growth drivers, it can be easy to overlook some under-the-radar opportunities the company is working on that could be big long-term growth drivers. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading