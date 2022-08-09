|
09.08.2022 11:10:00
2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities for Appian
Low-code software specialist Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) came into the second quarter growing briskly but prepared for an economic downturn.The company acquired process-mining specialist Lana Labs a year ago, primarily to complete its low-code platform, but the acquisition also offers a selling point during tough times. Process mining can make a business more efficient and lower its costs, desirable attributes in any market, especially in a downturn.Despite fears of a recession, Appian's second-quarter results show the company putting up consistent growth with no sign of headwinds. Cloud subscription revenue, the metric the company prioritizes, increased 34% year over year to $57.1 million, and overall revenue rose 33% to $110.1 million, beating estimates at $103.9 million. Growth from existing customers was solid, with a cloud subscription revenue retention rate of 116%. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Appian Corporation Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Appian Corporation Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Appian Corporation Registered Shs -A-
|53,94
|1,09%