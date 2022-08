2 Under-the-Radar Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The e-commerce industry isn't a bad starting place if you're hunting for long-term growth investments. According to the International Trade Administration, retail e-commerce made up 18% of global retail sales in 2020. By 2024, it's anticipated to have a 22% share, and it's not a stretch to imagine that it will continue to gain share after that.Therefore, investing in the e-commerce space is a smart move. Both Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) and Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) thrive in this market, yet most investors are unfamiliar with them. Here's why you should consider investing in these under-the-radar companies.With 17.9 million active customers, Coupang dominates South Korean e-commerce. Coupang prides itself on its customer service, putting Amazon's two-day delivery to shame. Coupang offers next-day delivery or faster for nearly 100% of its orders at no charge and even offers same-day or dawn delivery to millions of shoppers. Continue reading