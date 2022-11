2 Under-the-Radar Medtech Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stryker (NYSE: SYK) and Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) aren't household names, but their lack of familiarity with the general public belies the steady revenue growth of these two medtech stocks. As the tech sector in general has fallen out of favor this year, both stocks are down.However, long-term trends make healthcare stocks, especially medical technology stocks, relatively recession-resistant. With labor shortages in healthcare, medical technology is becoming more important than ever for patient management. The need for more healthcare is growing in general, thanks to an aging population.Those needs present a good opportunity for long-term investors. Both of these medical technology companies have shown the willingness to take risks to enlarge their business this year and were punished for taking those risks. However, both should benefit from a continued rebound in elective surgeries as the pandemic ebbs.