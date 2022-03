2 Under-the-Radar REITs That Can Set You Up for Life

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have historically been excellent investments. The sector has a long track record of steadily rising dividends and delivering attractive capital gains. That makes them great for building wealth over time.Some REITs have done a fantastic job enriching their investors over the years. Two that have flown under the radar of most investors are Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). Here's why investors won't want to continue overlooking these REITs.Self-storage REIT Extra Space Storage has largely remained in the shadows of industry leader Public Storage. That company has long dominated the sector, ending last year an industry-leading portfolio of nearly 2,800 self-storage facilities with 198-million square feet of net rentable square feet in 39 states. For comparison, Extra Space's portfolio consisted of nearly 2,100 self-storage facilities with 160.9-million square feet in 41 states. Continue reading