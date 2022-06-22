Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
22.06.2022 14:45:00
2 Under-the-Radar REITs That Can Set You Up for Life
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) aren't typically thought of as stocks that set you up for life. But buying shares in the right REITs at the right time can build tremendous wealth over the long haul thanks to a REIT's ability to have a rising share price and reliably increase dividends.The key is identifying stocks that are set to soar but remain somewhat under the radar today, making their current share price a value bargain based on their long-term potential. Two REITs that have major money-making potential today are Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE: PLYM). Here's a closer look at each company and why they could pay off big 20 or 30 years from now.Independence Realty Trust is a multifamily REIT that specializes in owning and leasing older or non-luxury Class B apartments in secondary and suburban submarkets. Last year was an important one for the company: It more than doubled its portfolio after the acquisition of Steadfast Apartments, giving it notable exposure to the Sun Belt region. It now has 120 apartment communities in 15 states with about 70% of its net operating income (NOI) coming from the Sun Belt properties.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.