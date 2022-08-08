|
2 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now
Many investors carefully follow Warren Buffett's stock moves since his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, has outperformed the S&P 500 over many years. There are many popular Warren Buffett stocks that investors know and love, such as the ever-popular Apple and Coca-Cola. But there are others that have the Buffett stamp of approval that haven't caught on in the investment community despite being Buffett stocks.Sometimes a Buffett stock fills a certain need for his company that wouldn't make sense for everyone. Investors each have their own goals. But other stocks look like they're underrated and merit more attention. Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE: FND) and Kroger (NYSE: KR) are two I would recommend.Continue reading
