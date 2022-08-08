2 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many investors carefully follow Warren Buffett's stock moves since his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, has outperformed the S&P 500 over many years. There are many popular Warren Buffett stocks that investors know and love, such as the ever-popular Apple and Coca-Cola. But there are others that have the Buffett stamp of approval that haven't caught on in the investment community despite being Buffett stocks.Sometimes a Buffett stock fills a certain need for his company that wouldn't make sense for everyone. Investors each have their own goals. But other stocks look like they're underrated and merit more attention. Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE: FND) and Kroger (NYSE: KR) are two I would recommend.Continue reading