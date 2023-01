2 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has made millions for his early investors. A $1,000 investment in Berkshire stock in 1965, when Buffett took control of the company, would have grown to more than $36 million in 2021 if the investor remained invested.Among Berkshire's largest holdings, there are a few that stand out for their durable brands and competitive strengths. Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) and American Express (NYSE: AXP) have been in Berkshire's portfolio for several years. These companies reported healthy growth in 2022 and remain smart buys for 2023 and beyond.Let's find out a bit more about these two underrated Buffett- and Berkshire-owned stocks.