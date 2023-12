2 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

Warren Buffett and his team and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) have put together one of the most impressive runs in stock market history. $10,000 invested in Berkshire Hathaway 40 years ago is now worth nearly $4 million, and a large part of its success has come from the stock picks within its investment portfolio. By examining the stocks within the firm's portfolio, investors can have a glimpse into one of the most successful stock-picking businesses of all time. Within his portfolio are two stocks that I think investors and Berkshire Hathaway should be buying more of. They are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Visa (NYSE: V), and I think investors should be taking advantage of the price the market is giving you right now .Amazon is a lot more than an e-commerce site for buying goods. It has a thriving advertising business, a dominant cloud computing offering, and a growing third-party seller service that takes the burden of forecasting trends and obtaining inventory off Amazon's shoulders.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel