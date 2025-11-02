NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
02.11.2025 10:10:00
2 Undervalued, High-Quality Companies to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Good companies don't go on sale very often. When they do, you should pay close attention. Right now two of the world's largest consumer staples companies are both attractively priced, one more so than the other.Moreover, they are both Dividend Kings, which is a testament to their staying power as businesses.If you are looking for a high-quality company that's undervalued, one of these two buy-and-hold stocks should be on the top of your list right now (if not both).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!