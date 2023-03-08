|
08.03.2023 11:05:00
2 Undervalued Entertainment Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off
When the markets fall, the entertainment industry is a promising area to look for undervalued stocks. No matter what happens to the economy in the near term, demand for entertainment will create new moneymaking opportunities for industry leaders, driving their value to investors higher over the long term.Investors have several choices in this industry, but I would strongly consider Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Let's look at key catalysts that could send these two stocks higher over the next few years.Shares of this leading video game producer trade at a significant discount to Microsoft's buyout offer of $95 per share. Microsoft originally announced plans to acquire Activision in January of 2022 in an all-cash deal. At the current price of around $80, Activision stock could return 19% to investors upon the closing of the deal, but uncertainty over the outcome of the regulatory approval process has weighed on Activision's share price.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!