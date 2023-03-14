2 Undervalued Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett knows how to profit in the stock market. Since 1965, $1 invested in Berkshire Hathaway would have turned into over $37,000 by the end of 2022. That comes to an annualized return of 19.8% per year, which is more than double the return of the S&P 500 index.Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) (NASDAQ: PARA.A) are leading entertainment companies that Berkshire has been buying over the last year. Let's see what the market is missing in these two companies and why they are selling below their intrinsic value.Berkshire Hathaway originally disclosed a small position in Activision stock in the fourth quarter of 2021. After Microsoft announced a proposal to buy out the game maker for $95 per share in an all-cash deal in January 2022, Berkshire parked about $5 billion in the stock to take advantage of the price discrepancy between Activision's share price and Microsoft's offer. Continue reading