2 Unknown Stocks That Produce Some of the Safest Dividend Income on the Planet

One of the great aspects about putting your money to work on Wall Street is there's no one-size-fits-all strategy to build wealth. Whether you're a growth-oriented or value-focused investor, prefer megacap or small-cap stocks, or buy individual stocks or basket funds (e.g., exchange-traded funds), there's a path for you to grow your nest egg.But among these many wealth-building strategies, buying dividend stocks is consistently among the smartest and most fruitful.Publicly traded companies that pay a regular dividend are typically profitable on a recurring basis and time-tested. In other words, these are businesses that have shown investors they can confidently navigate economic downturns and come out stronger on the other end.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel