2 Unlikely Nasdaq Stocks Crushing the Market to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Technology stocks weren't an abundant hunting ground for investors over the past year as the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, a global economic slowdown, and fears of an impending recession sent companies in this once high-flying sector packing. But there are some names that bucked the trend and saw strong price gains of late.Shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP) gained impressive momentum over the past three months. Their gains have outpaced the Nasdaq -100 index handsomely during this period. Let's look at the reasons these two Nasdaq stocks are worth buying right now .Applied Materials stock is up 47% in the past three months. That might seem a bit surprising considering the softness in the semiconductor market that has weighed heavily on some big names in this space. Market research firm Gartner estimates that semiconductor sales could decline 3.6% in 2023 to $596 billion following a 4% increase in 2022.Continue reading