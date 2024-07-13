|
2 Unloved Stocks to Buy Right Now
The stock market is a popularity contest in the short run. Right now, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Paycom (NYSE: PAYC) are losing that contest badly. However, for long-term investors, the beat-down these two stocks have received represents a buying opportunity. Here's why these two unloved stocks belong in your portfolio.Intel stock has taken a beating over the past few years. Market share losses to Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), a PC downturn, and a slow march toward becoming a leading foundry have failed to convince investors that a turnaround is coming. Pessimism is running high. While foundry leader TSMC is closing in on a $1 trillion valuation, Intel's market capitalization has plunged to less than $150 billion.Investors are making a mistake ignoring Intel and its long-term potential. Demand for leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing is only going to rise in the age of AI. The Intel 18A process, which the company expects to be the best in the industry when it's ready early next year, will propel Intel into a new phase of its foundry journey. The company has $15 billion of foundry business booked so far, and it expects to be churning out that much external foundry revenue annually by 2030.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
