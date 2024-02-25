|
25.02.2024 14:35:00
2 Unparalleled Growth Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now
The stock market has given investors a lot to keep up with over the last few years. From market highs during the early days of the pandemic to the market doldrums that followed, long-term investors have dealt with regular bouts of volatility. In the early days of 2024, the market has clocked numerous fresh highs, a sign that investors are feeling more optimistic than they were a year ago, even though worries about the global economy persist.No matter what the market does in the coming months, consistently building stock positions that can deliver long-term portfolio growth can help you construct a basket of holdings that can weather many market storms. Here are two top growth stocks to consider adding to your portfolio right now.Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) dealt with a tough time earlier in the pandemic as changes in procedure volumes occurred in key markets, as many people put off surgeries. Throughout that time, the company continued to report steady revenue growth and consistent profitability.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.24
|Thomas Woldbye, the Dane now charting Heathrow’s future (Financial Times)
|
20.02.24
|Friends now, foes later: Sequoia’s drama at Klarna (Financial Times)
|
19.02.24
|Ten reasons why a mass-market sale of NatWest stock is now a bad idea (Financial Times)
|
14.02.24
|Ausblick: NOW stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.02.24
|Arm’s an AI stock now. When’s the crash? (Financial Times)
|
11.02.24
|America now has a high-pressure economy (Financial Times)
|
05.02.24
|We need to act on online disinformation now (Financial Times)
|
31.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: NOW stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|12,20
|0,83%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Allzeithoch etwas fester -- US-Börsen nach Dow Jones-Rekord uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins - Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der DAX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche höher. Nach dem starken Vortag notierte die Wall Street zum Wochenende uneins. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen - in Tokio fand kein Handel statt.