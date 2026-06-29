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29.06.2026 10:37:00
2 Unpleasant Surprises Awaiting Retirees When It Comes to the 2027 COLA
In 2027, retirees could get a large Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). In fact, estimates from various third-party analysts who track the program put next year's Social Security benefits increase at 3.8% to 4.7%. While this would be considerably larger than the 2.8% raise seniors got this year or the 2.5% raise in 2025, retirees face two big issues related to the upcoming 2027 COLA that are likely to lead to disappointment. Here's what they are.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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