Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
28.12.2025 11:30:00
2 Unstoppable AI Stocks That Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway Own
Although Warren Buffett is on his way out as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, studying his stock picks is a smart move for investors. He's known to be a value investor and only picks stocks that he understands, so when artificial intelligence (AI) companies show up in Berkshire Hathaway'w portfolio, investors would be wise to pay attention.Two AI stocks Berkshire owns that I'm excited about are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Both of these stocks look primed to soar higher in 2026, and I think they make for excellent investments right now.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
