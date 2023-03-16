|
16.03.2023 11:45:00
2 Unstoppable AI Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade
Artificial intelligence (AI) is proving to be a game changer in new product development. We're already seeing incredible breakthroughs with intelligent language generators, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. But spending on AI technology is just starting to ramp up.The International Data Corporation estimates that global spending on hardware, software, and services used for AI-centric systems will grow 27% per year, surpassing $300 billion by 2026. There are no companies better positioned to benefit from this growth than Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). These industry leaders have the necessary resources and technological expertise to capitalize on the growing adoption of AI and deliver attractive returns to investors. Here's how these companies are benefiting from this opportunity.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!