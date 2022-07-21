|
21.07.2022 15:03:00
2 Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrats Begging To Be Bought Right Now
Dividend Aristocrats are companies in the S&P 500 that have increased their dividends for 25 consecutive years. Not only are they usually favorite stocks among income-seeking investors, but they are also often sought out for the quality and surety of their earnings. As such, investing in them is almost as much about a capital growth opportunity as it is a matter of income/dividends. In that vein of thought, here's why Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX and Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) are worth buying right now. Raytheon makes the list by dint of its commercial aerospace-focused businesses (Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace) coming from the former United Technologies. As the name suggests, Raytheon Technologies is a combination of the former Raytheon Company (a defense-focused business) and the formerly mentioned United Technologies' aerospace businesses. Given the timing of the deal in 2020, Raytheon's shareholders were grateful for the earnings and cash flow from the defense-focused business during the worst of the pandemic lockdowns. However, it's now time to turn the growth baton back to Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace, as they enjoy a multi-year recovery in commercial air travel. The recovery won't be without turbulence -- see the comments of Boeing CEO David Calhoun on the ongoing supply chain issues in the industry -- but it is ongoing, and passengers have demonstrated a concerted determination to get back to the skies. Continue reading
