2 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks With High Yields

Investors who weren't on the dividend bandwagon before have had ample opportunities over the past year to see why dividend payers are so valuable to hold in a stock portfolio. It's not surprising that many dividend stocks beat the market last year.As dividend stocks gain in value, their yields move inversely. But yield isn't the only thing important in these companies. Dividend growth over time is a significant factor in assessing a stock's worth, as is the reliability of the payout.And don't forget to consider how well the company performs overall. That affects the stock's value as well as the company's ability to keep up its amazing dividend. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) are excellent dividend stocks that are maintaining robust performance while providing high yields for shareholders.