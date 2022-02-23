2 Unstoppable Electric Vehicle Stocks With 84% to 156% Upside, Says Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution has spurred a major shift in the landscape among automakers. Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) overwhelming success has prompted the industry's incumbent leaders to redirect their focus toward EVs, and encouraged the launch of numerous upstarts like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). A future in which EVs dominate the road no longer feels so distant. Some estimates suggest they could make up 25% of new vehicle sales by the year 2035, and 60% by 2050. But if government policies discourage the manufacture of internal combustion vehicles and promote greener alternatives, the percentages could rise even more quickly. The stock prices of both Tesla and Rivian have tumbled from their all-time highs amid the broader tech stock sell-off, so now might be the time to open long-term positions in these automakers, especially given the lofty price targets that Wall Street analysts are placing on these two stocks.Continue reading