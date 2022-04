2 Unstoppable Green Flags for AbbVie

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), investors have been worrying about one thing: an eventual drop in sales of its blockbuster Humira. The immunosuppressive drug is used for various diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis.Last year, Humira generated more than $20 billion in sales. But as of next year, competition may start eating away at Humira's market share.That may look like terrible news, but there's a big silver lining around this dark cloud. And the following two charts offer us the details.Continue reading