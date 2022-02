2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 47% and 67% to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wall Street is worried about inflation, which hit a 40-year-high in December, as well as the impact of rising interest rates on corporate profits. As a result, many investors have pulled money out of stocks, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has dropped 12% from its all-time high. But growth stocks like Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and MercadoLibre(NASDAQ: MELI) have been hit even harder, plunging 67% and 47%, respectively.However, those undiscerning sell-offs are usually a reaction to short-term headwinds, and because some 80% of U.S. equities are traded algorithmically (i.e. automatically by machines using mathematical models), a small sell-off can easily snowball into an avalanche. For that reason, now looks like a good time to pick up a few shares of Roku and MercadoLibre, both of which have built strong businesses in quickly growing industries.Here's what you should know.Continue reading