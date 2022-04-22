|
22.04.2022 13:15:00
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold
Cloud computing is one of the trendiest, most transformative technologies of the past two decades. Organizations can now provision infrastructure and software services through the internet, eliminating the need for costly on-site hardware. To that end, cloud computing has fundamentally changed the way many businesses operate, making them more agile and efficient.Going forward, research company Gartner believes that cloud spend will climb to $917 billion annually by 2025, implying 103% growth from $451 billion in 2021. With that in mind, Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) look like smart stocks to buy and hold.Here's why.Continue reading
