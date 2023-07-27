|
27.07.2023 11:39:00
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
If you're on the hunt for growth stocks that have what it takes to be long-term winners, it can pay to think big. While small-cap stocks might have more-explosive potential, large- and mega-cap companies often come with some distinct advantages and can still outperform their tinier peers in many cases. Backing top companies with large established markets and strong competitive advantages can help minimize downside risk while still leaving the door open for strong returns. Within that mold, read on to see why two Motley Fool contributors think that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) have unstoppable edges that will translate into wins for shareholders. Keith Noonan (Microsoft): Microsoft has never been stronger. Its transition to a service-focused model was successful and massively profitable. Its Azure cloud-infrastructure business continues to gain market share and is serving up strong margins. And even though opportunities in operating-system software and some other categories have diminished, the company is actually gearing up for a new growth phase.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!