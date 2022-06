2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth stocks have been hammered since the Federal Reserve announced it would begin tightening monetary policy in November 2021. The move by the central bank works to raise interest rates, a trend that tends to harm the valuations of growth stocks.That said, interest rates are in constant fluctuation. Arguably, it can be an opportunity to buy growth stocks whose valuations have been cut due to the increases. Two such opportunities are DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Each has continued growing revenue briskly, despite the macroeconomic headwinds. The sell-off has meant that investors can buy these unstoppable growth stocks near their lowest prices.Continue reading