2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Can Soar by at Least 70%

One way to find potential growth investments is to look at stocks that analysts are bullish about. They spend a lot of time analyzing businesses, and they set price targets for where they expect stocks to be within the next 12 to 18 months. While you should always take individual recommendations with some level of skepticism, if enough analysts all agree on a stock, there just might be something there to support an investment action.Two stocks that analysts are bullish on right now include Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) and Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). Analysts see a consensus upside of at least 70% for both of these stocks. And there's good reason for the bullishness as these are two businesses that should be unstoppable in the long run. Let's find out a bit more about these two growth stocks.Animal health is a good area for growth investors to target, as pet ownership has been on the rise over the years, and that means there's going to be a higher need for animal healthcare both now and in the future. An estimated 70% of U.S. households own a pet, and that's up from 56% in 1988.