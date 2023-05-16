|
16.05.2023 17:13:59
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Can Soar by at Least 70%
One way to find potential growth investments is to look at stocks that analysts are bullish about. They spend a lot of time analyzing businesses, and they set price targets for where they expect stocks to be within the next 12 to 18 months. While you should always take individual recommendations with some level of skepticism, if enough analysts all agree on a stock, there just might be something there to support an investment action.Two stocks that analysts are bullish on right now include Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) and Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). Analysts see a consensus upside of at least 70% for both of these stocks. And there's good reason for the bullishness as these are two businesses that should be unstoppable in the long run. Let's find out a bit more about these two growth stocks.Animal health is a good area for growth investors to target, as pet ownership has been on the rise over the years, and that means there's going to be a higher need for animal healthcare both now and in the future. An estimated 70% of U.S. households own a pet, and that's up from 56% in 1988. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A&T Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu A&T Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Plus -- DAX überspringt Jahreshoch -- Wall Street vor stabiler Eröffnung -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Donnerstag fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich mit Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen werden gut behauptet erwartet. Die Märkte Asiens konnten am Donnerstag Gewinne verzeichnen.