2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks You Can Buy With Confidence in a Down Market

The first half of the year has been rough for many investors. High inflation and rising interest rates weighed heavily on the stock market, sending the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite into bear market territory. But there is a silver lining. Plunging stock prices have created bargains across the market, and while no one knows when the downturn will end, historical data suggests sell-offs make great buying opportunities.Building on that idea, stocks like Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) look ripe for the picking. Here's what you should know.Shortly after Netflix launched the first streaming service, Roku brought the first streaming player to market. Over a decade later, RokuOS is still the only operating system purpose-built for television, and it has earned a reputation for providing a high-quality viewer experience. That has paved the way for Roku to become the most popular streaming platform in the world.Continue reading