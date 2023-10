2 Unstoppable "Magnificent Seven" Stocks to Buy Now

A term coined by Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett, the "Magnificent Seven," refers to the seven heavyweights in the S&P 500 index: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Nvidia. These seven stocks have been pivotal to the U.S. stock market rally in 2023.While all of these companies have solid competitive advantages, Meta Platforms and Microsoft seem better prepared to emerge as formidable long-term investments, thanks to the strong monetization potential of their artificial intelligence (AI) offerings and rapidly improving financials.Let's assess why these two stocks can prove to be unstoppable picks for long-term investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel