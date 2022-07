2 Unstoppable Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Decarbonization is one of the biggest megatrends to hit the global economy in generations. Worldwide, preventing a climate catastrophe will demand investments of more than $150 trillion over the next three decades to replace fossil fuel energy sources with lower carbon alternatives. That represents an immense opportunity for companies positioned to propel that transition forward. Two companies already leading the decarbonization wave are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC) (NYSE: BEP) and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). Because of that, they appear poised to deliver unstoppable growth over the next decade.Brookfield Renewable operates a globally diversified portfolio of renewable energy and energy transition assets. It currently generates 21 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy , the equivalent of removing 6 million internal combustion vehicles from the road. Its assets produce steady cash flows backed by long-term power purchase agreements. Continue reading