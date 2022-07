2 Unstoppable Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stock-split fever has swept through the investing world this year, fueled in part by Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) recent 20-for-1 split and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) upcoming 20-for-1 split. Why is everyone so excited? Splitting a stock reduces the price per share by effectively creating more shares, which makes the stock accessible to more retail investors. That could translate into price appreciation when the next bull market rolls around.As a caveat, stock splits have no impact on metrics like revenue growth or cash flow, so they make for a poor investment thesis in the absence of solid fundamentals. Fortunately, Amazon and Alphabet are both high-quality businesses brimming with potential. Here's why both stocks are worth buying.Continue reading