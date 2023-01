2 Unstoppable Stocks Set to Beat the Market (Again) in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to the stock market, 2022 might be remembered as the worst year since the 2008 global financial crisis. The benchmark S&P 500 index declined by 19.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq -100 index lost 33%, both ending the year in bear territory.The selling was broad-based so it was difficult to find individual stocks that could outperform, but investors who ventured onto roads less traveled may have stumbled upon a couple of gems like Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS).Interactive Brokers stock was down just 7.5% in 2022, soundly outperforming the Nasdaq-100. Axcelis Technologies was in the green by 3.3%, so it was a whopping 36 percentage points better off than the index. Here's how these two companies pulled it off, and how they could do it again in 2023.