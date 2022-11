2 Unstoppable Stocks Set to Crush the Market (Again) in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Inflation has run rampant in the U.S. during 2022, which has sent interest rates higher, consumers' disposable income tumbling, and investors trimming their exposure to the stock market.As a result, the Nasdaq -100 technology index has declined by 28% this year, which isn't a hard mark to beat, but Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) have done so convincingly. Apple stock has declined by 17% year to date, outperforming the Nasdaq-100 by 11%. Axcelis Technologies is in the green to the tune of 3%, beating the tech index by a whopping 31%. Continue reading