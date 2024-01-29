|
29.01.2024 09:29:00
2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold For at Least 10 Years
The stock market delivered a strong performance over the trailing-12-month period. That makes what Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) have accomplished over this period even more impressive, as both companies easily crushed the S&P 500.However, it's not too late to buy either stock. Eli Lilly and Booking Holdings -- although in very different industries -- boast excellent prospects that should allow them to deliver market-beating returns through the next decade and beyond. Here's the rundown.Eli Lilly vowed to launch up to four new products on the market last year. The company was only able to reach half of that total in the U.S., as it encountered regulatory roadblocks for the other two. Most biotechs in this situation would have seen their shares drop, but not Eli Lilly. The company's stock still significantly outperformed the broader market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
