25.05.2024 11:59:00
2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June
The benchmark S&P 500 is trading at a record high, driven in part by a strong earnings season for the first quarter of 2024. Nearly 80% of companies so far delivered better results than Wall Street expected, according to FactSet.Earnings season is currently winding down, but a few prominent companies have yet to report. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) have a strong track record of operational success -- which is why their respective stock prices are at all-time highs -- and they're set to report their latest financial results in June.Here's why investors might want to buy into both companies next month and hold for the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
