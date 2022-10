2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy on the Dip in November

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Earnings season for the quarter that ended Sept. 30 is underway, and while it's important to pay attention, one quarter won't cement your returns over the long run. It's best to take a much wider view of the stocks you're looking to buy.So far this year, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have been delivering blockbuster results. By some metrics, growth in their respective businesses is even accelerating despite the slowing economy, and yet each stock is in the red for 2022.Both companies sell unique cybersecurity products, and that's one expense their corporate customers have no intention of cutting -- even in the event of a recession, according to a recent survey of leading chief information officers by investment bank Morgan Stanley. Continue reading