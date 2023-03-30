|
30.03.2023 15:20:00
2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation Right Now
Just because the stock market is continuing to face choppy waters doesn't mean you have to sit on the sidelines. In fact, trying to time the best periods to dip in or out of the market as a means of building your returns with time is a strategy that can set you up to fail. On the flip side, if you have the capital to put to work in great companies and the patience to hold on to those companies for at least several years, it's always a good time to be a long-term investor. Here are two top stocks to consider adding to your buy basket right now. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has garnered a few distinctions over the years that have set it aside from many fellow healthcare stocks, not to mention stocks in general. It has an extremely long-standing track record of not only paying out but raising its dividend, which currently yields around 3%. In fact, the company has raised its dividend every single year for six decades and counting, a period in which it's seen more than a few economic storms and cycles. When Johnson & Johnson spins off its consumer health division Kenvue later this year, that entity will also pay a dividend. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|10,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen im grünen Bereich -- Letzter Handelstag im Quartal: ATX leidet letztendlich unter Gewinnmitnahmen -- DAX beendet Handel in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag trotz guter Vorgaben mit Verlusten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren hingegen wieder Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich zum Wochenausklang in der Gewinnzone. In Fernost zeigten sich die Anleger auch am Freitag weiter gut gelaunt.