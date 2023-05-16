2 Unstoppable Tech Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks can swing unpredictably in the short term, as we were reminded last year. But what builds lasting wealth in the stock market is holding a group of companies with above-average growth prospects for many years, letting compound interest transform your savings into a mountain of cash.Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) are leaders serving important technological trends in advanced computing and internet security that are poised to deliver big gains. Here's what you need to know.Share prices of Advanced Micro Devices are trading down 41% from the previous high. While revenue from this semiconductor company was better than expected in the company's first-quarter earnings report, AMD experienced slowing demand for chips across the enterprise and the consumer spaces. But the long-term tailwinds in the markets AMD serves are much more powerful than the near-term economic headwinds.Continue reading