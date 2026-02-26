NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
26.02.2026 22:15:00
2 Unstoppable Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000
Global spending on artificial intelligence (AI) is forecast to reach $2.5 trillion in 2026, up 44% year over year, according to the researchers at Gartner. A significant portion of that money is expected to be allocated to AI infrastructure and AI software as businesses race to deploy generative AI at scale.Investors with $1,000 that they are ready to put to work in the market should consider opening stakes in technology companies such as Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR).Here's why these two companies are well positioned to generate impressive returns in the coming years.
