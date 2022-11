2 Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You have to get two things right to successfully invest in stocks. First, you must have a decent idea of a company's long-term growth potential and the associated odds. Second, you must pay a price that is reasonable based on those odds.Over the past couple of years, many investors forgot that second part. It didn't matter until it did. With rising interest rates and recession fears putting a chill on valuations, the priciest growth stocks have been decimated in the true sense of the word.A value stock is not simply a cheap stock, it's a stock with a valuation that doesn't fully reflect the underlying company's growth potential. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) are two prime examples.Continue reading