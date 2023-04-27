|
27.04.2023 14:10:00
2 Value Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
With high inflation continuing to chip away at the dollar's purchasing power, $1,000 isn't what it used to be. But if you invest in good companies at fair prices and hold on tight to their shares for a long period of time, that $1,000 can multiply. If that sounds good to you, consider investing in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) and The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS).The market just doesn't believe in IBM's turnaround story. While it has taken the better part of a decade for the century-old tech giant to remake itself for the era of the cloud and artificial intelligence (AI), IBM is now capable of delivering steady growth by offering services and products that help its enterprise customers digitally transform their operations.Once it spun off its managed infrastructure services business as the new company Kyndryl in late 2021, a leaner IBM emerged. This new IBM has put hybrid cloud computing and AI at its center, and three-quarters of the company's revenue now comes from software and consulting, with half of the total recurring in nature.Continue reading
