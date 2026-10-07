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07.10.2026 11:30:00

2 Vanguard ETFs Outpacing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 This Year but Facing Near-Term Tests

Give the Vanguard S&P 500 (NYSEMKT: VOO) and its fellow S&P 500 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) their due. Amid challenges including high inflation, the war in Iran, a recent interest rate hike, and less-than-inspiring economic data, the benchmark gauge of U.S. stocks is up 13.8% year to date.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index has been even better, gaining 23.2% and confirming that investors still have plenty of enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Over nine months and a couple of days, the performance of those indexes is likely to satisfy many market participants, particularly given the aforementioned headwinds.

These two high-flying Vanguard ETFs may face near-term risks. Image source: Getty Images

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