2 Vanguard ETFs That Could Turn $200 per Month Into $395,000 or More

Investing in the stock market is one of the most effective ways to build long-term wealth, but you'll need the right investments to maximize your earnings.There's no single correct way to invest; everyone will have unique preferences and risk tolerance. If you're looking for a low-maintenance investment that requires next to no effort on your part, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) could be a smart option.An ETF contains dozens or even hundreds of stocks, all bundled together into a single investment. This not only provides diversification and lowers your risk, but it also means you don't have to spend time researching and buying individual stocks.