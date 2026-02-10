Per Aktie
2 Vanguard ETFs That Could Turn $400 Per Month Into $1 Million
Investing regularly in stocks can be an effective way to generate great returns. The key thing is to have a plan and to take the guesswork out of your strategy. Putting money into an exchange-traded fund (ETF) on a regular basis can drastically simplify your approach and eliminate the temptation to try and overanalyze the markets.If you can afford to set aside and invest $400 each month, that can be sufficient to build a portfolio that one day will be worth $1 million. Assuming you invest that much each month and you average an annual return of 10%, which is in line with the S&P 500's long-term average, it would take approximately 31 years for your investment to grow to be worth $1 million.A couple of Vanguard ETFs that can be ideal options for this type of long-term strategy are the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ: VONG) and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT). Here's why they can be great funds to invest in on a regular basis.
