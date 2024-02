2 Vanguard Funds I Plan on Buying for My Kids' Portfolios

A key skill that parents should impart to their children is financial literacy. This includes teaching them how to invest wisely in various assets, such as stocks, bonds, and fixed-income securities. So instead of making investment decisions for my kids on my own, I've been involving them in the process of choosing suitable options as I teach them about the benefits of long-term investing and the power of compound growth.So far, most of their investments have been individual growth stocks, but as their portfolios have increased in value, it's time to diversify their holdings with exchange-traded funds (ETFs). My preferred ETF provider is Vanguard. Vanguard is different from other firms because it is owned by its funds, which are owned by its shareholders. This means that Vanguard has the best interests of its shareholders at heart, and this is reflected in its low expense ratios.Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel