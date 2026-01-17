Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
17.01.2026 13:53:00
2 Vanguard Funds That Can Turn $450 Per Month Into $1 Million in 30 Years
Growing your wealth and becoming rich from investing doesn't have to be complicated. The key ingredient is savings. If you can afford to set aside money every month and invest it in the stock market, you can grow your portfolio over time. By just tracking the market's performance (or the tech sector as a whole) and avoiding the temptation to chase highly valued stocks, you can be confident that you'll grow your portfolio significantly in value over the long term.There are a couple of fantastic exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from Vanguard that can be ideal ways to invest in the market over the long haul. Both the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) and the Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) are solid investments. Below, I'll show you how investing $450 per month into these funds can grow to $1 million, after a period of 30 years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
