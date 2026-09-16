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16.09.2026 10:48:01
2 Vanguard Index Funds to Buy to Beat the S&P 500 in the Next Year, According to Wall Street
Wall Street's consensus forecast says the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) will advance 22% to 9,252 by September 2027, according to FactSet Research. However, analysts expect more substantial gains in the technology and industrials sectors, which are forecast to return 28% and 26%, respectively, over the same period.
Investors can get direct exposure to those market sectors with the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT:VGT) and the Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEMKT:VIS). Read on to learn more about these index funds.
Image source: Getty Images.
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